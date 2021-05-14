New Research Report on Battery Management System Market , 2019-2027

Battery Management System Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Battery Management System market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Battery Management System market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Battery Management System market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Battery Management System market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Battery Management System market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Battery Management System market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Battery Management System Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Automotive(e-Vehicles (EVs, HEVs, PHEVs, BEV, racing vehicles and electric heavy vehicles), golf cart, medical mobility vehicles, e-recreational vehicles and Segways)

Telecom

Energy(grid, solar, wind, portable battery packs, energy storage systems and UPS)

Drones

The report further analyses the market on the basis of components and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Component types covered in the report include:

Battery management unit

Communication unit

The report further analyses the market on the basis of various topologies and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The topology types covered in the report include:

Distributed

Centralised

Modular

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of various regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Latin America

Japan

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

All the above sections, by region, by component, by vertical and by topology evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects in the battery management system market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year, with market values estimated for 2015 and forecast developed from 2016 onwards.

The vertical ’Home Appliances‘ mainly includes BMS for UPS and invertor systems for domestic usage that provide backup for home appliances such as television, electric water heaters, room heaters, electric ovens, air conditioners and cable boxes. Various factors such as GDP, telecom tower installations, electricity net consumption, total renewable electricity net consumption, electric vehicle stock, lithium-ion market, lead-acid battery market and telecom industry growth have been considered to calculate the indicated market numbers. We have sub-segmented the component segment by ‘Battery Management Unit (BMU)’ and ‘communication channel’. BMU represents a chip or main processing component of the battery management system. A battery management unit does not include power module, charger, battery, monitor DC/DC converter or communication (we are considering communication as a separate component). To calculate market size, by topology, we have grouped verticals as follows:

Distributed: grid, solar, wind, telecom and parts of e-vehicles

Modular: energy storage system, industrial UPS, medical mobility vehicles, e-recreational vehicles and parts of e-vehicles, drones

Centralised: E-bikes, Segways, portable battery packs, power tools, vacuum cleaner, garden tools, portable medical equipment, others (home appliances with high cell count and domestic UPS)

The forecast presented here assesses total volume and revenue generated by the battery management system market, by vertical. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulate the outcome on the basis of various critical factors, such as supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rate to understand market predictability and to identify ideal opportunities across the battery management system market.

Sub-segments and/or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of key trends in the battery management system market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of battery management system market, by region, vertical, component and topology and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider has, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of battery management system, FMI developed the market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify ideal market opportunities.

The final section of the report includes the battery management system landscape, and provides the audience with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in battery management system product portfolio and key differentiators. Key players across the supply chain of the global battery management system market include OEMs/suppliers of BMS, BMU integrators and electronic devices manufacturers that manufacture BMSs. These include:

The Ventec Company

Nuvation Engineering

Ashwoods Energy Limited

TWS

Lithium Balance Corporation

Vecture Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

L&T Technology Services Ltd.

Merlin Equipment Ltd.

AVL

Navitas System LLC

Johnson Matthey PLC

Global Battery Management System Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

