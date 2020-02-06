New Report Explores Hottest Trends in Specialty Paper Market 2020-2025: Global Key Vendors – KapStone, International Paper, Kohler, Nippon Paper

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Specialty Paper Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Specialty Paper Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Specialty Paper Market on a global level.

The Global Specialty Paper Market research report is the study prepared by analysts, which contain a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact on the Specialty Paper Market growth.

According to the market report analysis, the Specialty Paper refers to a special grade of paper which possesses specific properties and characteristics. It is designed for particular uses such as printing currency notes, packing beverages, water filtration, etc. Specialty paper provides enhanced moisture retention, pH levels and hygiene which make it suitable as a packaging material in sectors such as food and beverage, lifestyle and cosmetics. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes have resulted in an increase in the demand for high-quality packaging material, thereby boosting the market growth.

The Global Specialty Paper Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and Region. Based on the Product Type, the Global Specialty Paper Market is classified into Packaging Paper, Printing Paper, Printing Label Paper, Decor Paper, Release Liner Paper and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Specialty Paper Market is sub-segmented into Packaging & Labeling, Building & Construction, Food Service, Business and Communication, Industrial and others.

As per the regional analysis, APAC market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Rising population and industrialization in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the major reason for the rise in demand for specialty papers in the region. Europe and North America markets are expected to account for nearly half of the total share of the Specialty Paper Market over the forecast period. The Latin America and the MEA markets are expected to witness stagnant growth in the coming years.

International Paper (February 26, 2019) – International Paper Named One Of The 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies By Ethisphere For The Thirteenth Time – International Paper a world leader in renewable fiber based packaging, pulp and paper products, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

International Paper has been recognized for thirteen consecutive years, and is one of only two honorees in the forestry, paper and packaging industry, underscoring their commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper, Domtar, SMW, Georgia-Pacific, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Kohler, UPM, Oji Group, Mondi, Stora Enso, Sappi, Fedrigoni, Nippon Paper, Onyx Specialty Papers, Wausau Coated Products, Inc. and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Specialty Paper in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Specialty Paper Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper, Domtar, SMW, Georgia-Pacific, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Kohler, UPM, Oji Group, etc. are some of the key vendors of Specialty Paper across the world. These players across Specialty Paper Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

