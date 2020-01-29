New Profitable Report on Antistatic Agents Market With Top Profiling Companies like 3M, BASF, Solvay, Akzo Nobel, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical | Forecast to 2025

BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Antistatic Agents Market” Research Report 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of the Antistatic Agents with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Antistatic Agents on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Global Antistatic Agents Market Overview:

The Global Antistatic Agents Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Antistatic Agents Market development (2020 – 2025).

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Antistatic Agents Market are increasing demand for antistatic agents from the packaging, electronics, and textiles industries.

The Global Antistatic Agents Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Antistatic Agents market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Antistatic Agents Market is sub-segmented into Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Antistatic Agents Market is classified into Packaging, Electronics, Automotive, Textile and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Antistatic Agents Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Antistatic Agents Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Big Industry News:

BASF (August 14, 2019) – BASF, Solvay and Domo Chemicals reach agreement on acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business – To further expand its position as a global supplier of engineering plastics, BASF signed an agreement with Solvay in September 2017 on the acquisition of Solvay’s integrated polyamide business. In January 2020, the EU Commission approved the acquisition subject to certain conditions, including the divestiture of Solvay’s polyamide 6.6 production facilities in Europe.

Today, BASF, Solvay and Domo Chemicals agreed that Domo will acquire the European PA6.6 business from Solvay. This transaction is targeted to close by the end of 2020 and remains subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities. BASF will acquire the global, non-European PA6.6 business from Solvay including its 50% share in Butachimie’s adipodinitrile (ADN) production according to the agreement signed in September 2017. Subject to the approval of the transaction between Domo and Solvay and final approval of the relevant competition authorities, the transaction between BASF and Solvay is also targeted to close by the end of 2020.

The intended acquisition by BASF now comprises a total of eight production sites in Germany, France, China, India, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico. In France, BASF and Domo will also enter into a joint venture to produce adipic acid. Furthermore, three research and development centers in South Korea, China and Brazil and six technical consultation centers in Asia as well as in North and South America will be transferred from Solvay to BASF.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Antistatic Agents Market: 3M, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Ampacet, Arkema Group, Clariant, Croda International, Galata Chemicals, KLK OLEO, Kenrich Petrochemicals, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Safic-Alcan, SABO, Solvay, Stepan and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Antistatic Agents Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). 3M, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Ampacet, Arkema Group, Clariant, Croda International, Galata Chemicals, KLK OLEO, Kenrich Petrochemicals, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Safic-Alcan, SABO, Solvay, Stepan are some of the key vendors of Antistatic Agents across the world. These players across Antistatic Agents Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Antistatic Agents Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Antistatic Agents in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

