New Era of Lungs in Vitro Market 2020-2025: Prominent Key Players: ATCC, Lonza, Epithelix, Mattek, Emulate, Mimetas, Tissuse, Insphero, Cn Bio

The exclusive research report on the Global Lungs in Vitro Market 2020-2025 examines the market in detail along with focusing on significant market dynamics for the key players operating in the market. Global Lungs in Vitro Industry research report offers granulated yet in-depth analysis of revenue share, market segments, revenue estimates and various regions across the globe. This report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the global Lungs in Vitro market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects.

Significant points in table of contents: Market Definition, Market Overview, Business Introduction, Segmentation (Region Level), Segmentation (Type Level), Segmentation (Industry Level), Segmentation (Channel Level), Market Forecast Year, Segmentation Type, Segmentation Industry, Market Cost Analysis, and Conclusion. The Lungs in Vitro Market is segmented based on Product, source, application and Regions. On the basis of product, the market is sub-segmented.

Regionally, North America and Europe holds major share in Global Lungs in Vitro Market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Lungs in Vitro market during the forecast year.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Lungs in Vitro Market:

ATCC Lonza Epithelix Mattek Emulate Mimetas Tissuse Insphero Cn Bio and More………….

Product Type Segmentation

2D Cell Models

3D Cell Models

Commercial 3D Cell Models

Inhouse 3D Cell Models

Industry Segmentation

Drug Screening

Toxicology

3D Model Development

Basic Research

Physiologic Research

Current Industry News:

Lonza (January 28, 2020) – Lonza Supporting Rocket Pharma with Clinical Manufacturing of LAD-I for the Treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I – Lonza today announced that a clinical manufacturing agreement is in place with Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders. The agreement covers development and manufacturing for LAD-I, a phase 1/2 candidate for the treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I).

The companies have been working together since 2018 and decided to make the collaboration public in parallel to the successful Preliminary Data from Phase 1/2 Trial announced by Rocket on December 9th, 2019.

The agreement covers the manufacturing of clinical product leveraging Lonza’s lentiviral vector platform. Manufacturing takes place in both the Houston (TX), USA and Geleen, Netherlands Lonza cGMP manufacturing sites. The agreement also includes analytical assays and development services.

