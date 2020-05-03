Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Industry 2020 Market Insights and Leading Players: IBM, Amazon AWS, Microsoft, SAS, Idiap | Forecast to 2026

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Market status studies the major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Natural Language Understanding (NLU) market by product type and applications.

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Market focus on Business Strategy, Development Plans, Growth prediction and Demand Analysis and Brief Information by market expert.

Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

IBM Watson

Nuance Communications

Amazon AWS

Microsoft

SAS

Idiap

The Aspect NLU Lab

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Industry is spread across 136 pages, profiling 20 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Type:-

Machine Translation

Voice-First Technologies

Chatbots

Conversational Search

Market Segment by Applications:-

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other

Features of the Report:

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

