Mouthwash Market Analysis and Forecast by 2025 – By Major Key Players: Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Amway Corporation

Mouthwash is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative markets in consumer goods, globally. Mouthwash, apart from cleaning also helps to freshen breathes, reduces gingivitis & plaque (forming of bacteria) and prevents tooth decay as well as bad breathes. Growing awareness about dental hygiene and rising pervasiveness of dental caries has resulted in increasing sales of this product, thereby driving growth of the market.

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Mouthwash Market, by Product Type, by, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2014-2025” – The global mouthwash market is expected to witness healthy growth in the forecast period.

Global mouthwash Market: Competitive Landscape

Global mouthwash market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of varieties. Some of the key players operating in the Global mouthwash ecosystem are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Amway Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lion Corporation, Caldwell Consumer Health, LLC, Uncle Harry’s Natural Products, and Triumph Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cosmetic mouthwash is projected to be the leading segment of the overall Mouthwash product market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into a cosmetic and therapeutic mouthwash. Depend upon product type, cosmetics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global mouthwash market. The segment is expected to witness a promising growth during the forecast period owing to availability in multiple flavors such as mint and lemon which can be used for a quick fix of the bad breath. It also helps to rinse away oral debris, diminish bacteria in the mouth and leave a pleasant and refreshing taste. In addition, it also contains whiteners to help whiten the teeth. The demand for therapeutic mouthwashes is projected to decline due to low uptake of mouthwash as it is most preferred when recommended by the dentist.

North America accounts for largest share of the global mouthwash market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, the mouthwash market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to stringent regulations, increasing penetration and high adoption rate. Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the global mouthwash market and account for a key share in the near future. Growing demand for oral care and hygiene products with consumer preference for the flavored product is expected to drive market growth over the projected period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global mouthwash market, in terms Value & Volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region, segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, & LATAM and major countries in the respective regions

To outline, categorized and forecast the global mouthwash market on the basis of product kind and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new flavor launches, services, and regulative framework within the global mouthwash market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for global mouthwash market.

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategy outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the mouthwash market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority. And that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

With three additional company detail analysis.

Additional country analysis.

Detailed segment analysis.

