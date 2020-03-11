Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement Market Key Factors and Forecast Analysis Till 2021

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Minor orthopedic implants include implants used in shoulder, wrist, ankle and foot joints. These implants are used to restore joint function (movement), and relieve pain.

Minor orthopedic joint replacement surgery for shoulder, wrist, ankle and foot is growing because of the high incidence of arthritis and fractures. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the major causes for joint replacement surgery including minor orthopedic joints. The other cause for joint replacement surgery is failed previous joint replacement surgery. The purpose of joint replacement surgery is to restore joint motion for activities of daily living and to alleviate pain.

The key drivers of the minor orthopedic replacement implants market include:

Increase In Proximal Humerus Fractures – Proximal humerus fractures are the most common shoulder injuries, especially due to osteoporosis in elders over 70 years. The incidence rate of proximal humerus fractures has increased by 15% per year. Of these fractures around 5% require shoulder arthroplasty. The increased incidence of these fractures has driven the minor orthopedics joint replacement market historically.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Major trends influencing the minor orthopedic replacement implants market include:

Generic Companies Gain Traction – Following the expiry of patents for implants, around sixteen generic companies have entered the orthopedic replacement implants market in the USA, including Orthosolutions, Covenant Orthopedics, Ortho Direct USA, and Emerge Medical. These generic companies are making copies of legacy implants with proven designs and biomaterials.

Increased use of reverse shoulder arthroplasty – The procedure numbers for reverse shoulder arthroplasty are continuously increasing. Approximately 50% of shoulder replacements in the US, and 70% of shoulder replacements in Europe are reverse shoulder replacement surgery. The balance of shoulder replacements are total shoulder arthroplasty or hemi-arthroplasty. This increased trend towards reverse shoulder arthroplasties are due to their increasing utilization to treat shoulder fracture patients, expanding applications to both elderly and more active patients, the highly successful outcomes of the procedure, and surgeons becoming more comfortable with the procedure.

Some of the major players involved in the Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement market are Depuy Synthes, Wright Medical Group, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Exactech, Integra.

