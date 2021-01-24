Microdermabrasion Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Global Microdermabrasion Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction, Microdermabrasion is a popular technique for the treatment of various skin conditions like acne, hyperpigmentation, trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising demands for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, growing expenses on the cosmetics are the major drivers for the market growth. However, alternative non-surgical procedures in the market may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The global market for microdermabrasion segmented on the basis of type, product, indication, end user, and region. , The market for microdermabrasion, by type is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and others. The diamond microdermabrasion segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. , The microdermabrasion market is further segmented on the basis of product. The product segment is sub-segmented into the microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others. Microdermabrasion machine segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68%., On the basis of indication, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hyperpigmentation, acne & trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Acne & trauma scars segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million., On the basis of end users, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others. Hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The market for home care was around USD 124.22 million in 2016.

Key Players: –

The key players for the microdermabrasion market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, Advanced Microderm, Inc., Dermaglow, New Shining Image LLC., Lasertec Medical Service, Delasco, and others.

