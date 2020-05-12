Managed Security Services Market 2020 Competitive Insights – Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At&T

Global Managed Security Services Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Managed Security Services including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Managed Security Services investments from 2020 till 2024.

The managed security services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Global Managed Security Services market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At&T, Secureworks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture Plc, HP Enterprise, Computer Sciences Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

Managed security services (MSS) are provided by managed security service providers (MSSPs) to manage and monitor the security aspects of their customer’s IT infrastructure. These services often enable the client organizations to reduce expenditure on either customer-premises equipment (CPE) or in-house security specialists while receiving effective security management.

Key Market Trends:

Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Dominate the Market

– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.

– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.

– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.

