Managed Mobility Services Market: Key Companies Profile, Market Share by 2027

Report Title: Managed Mobility Services Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , Managed mobility services involves outsourcing and managing services that many businesses provide for the smooth operational functioning of organizations. This helps the organizations to have a more diverse environment. Major factors driving the growth of managed mobility services market are increasing adoption of BYOD policies by many organization, increasing demand for integrated managed mobility service solutions and emerging hybrid cloud-based managed mobility service solutions which helps in creating greater opportunities in market. , The market by type is segmented into mobile device management, application management, security management and support & maintenance. Outsourcing of support and maintenance saves a lot of time. Owing to this, there is a considerable rise in the adoption of managed mobility services market. Mobile device management segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to rise in the adoption of BYOD among organizations to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The mobile device management is expected to grow due to the high usage of mobile devices for accessing business content. The security function is also expected to show increase in the growth opportunities with a high CAGR during the forecast period., The global managed mobility services market was valued at USD 4.21 Billion in the year 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.53 Billion by the end of the forecast period growing at 12.97% CAGR

Key Players: –

Wipro Ltd (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Orange S.A (France), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Telefónica S.A (Spain), Deutsche Telekom AG (German), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K), Singtel (North America), StarHub (North America) Celcom Axiata (U.S.), Maxis Bhd (U.S.), The Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company PLDT (Smart) (Canada), Accenture PLC (Dublin), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.)

