Magnet Bearing Market by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications by 2020-2027

Introduction, Magnetic bearings are devices used to support loads by using magnetic levitation. Some magnetic bearings offer complete non-contact support to an object, whereas others provide partial support with more traditional mechanical bearings. Magnetic bearings are used in applications such as compressors, turbines, pumps, and motors. The global magnet bearing market is expected to grow moderately and register a CAGR of 4.14% over the forecast period. Some of the prominent drivers supporting the growth of global magnet bearing market are cost-effectiveness; energy-efficient flexible solutions; and increasing application in HVAC, aerospace, and defense sectors. However, a slowdown in the Chinese economy is the restraining factor for the magnet bearing market., For the study, global magnet bearing market has been segmented based on type, voltage, end-user, and region. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into active magnet bearing, passive magnet bearing, and hybrid magnet bearing. Among them, active magnet bearing segment is dominating due to the ability of such bearings to exert higher-density forces on surfaces of supported objects, as compared to the other types. On the basis of application, the magnet bearing market is segmented into compressor, turbine, pumps, motors, generators, and others. Turbines segment is dominating owing to the reason that magnetic bearings when used in turbines, have major technological advantages such as oil-free operation, operation in extreme temperature environments, and active control. On the basis of speed, the market is classified into up to 50,000 rpm, 50,000 to 100,000 rpm, and above 100,000 rpm. Up to 50,000 segment is dominating as magnetic bearings with up to 50,000 rpm are used extensively across various end-use industries for various applications. Based on end-user, the market for magnet bearings is segmented into oil & gas, petrochemicals, power, and others. Power segment is suppressing the market attributing to the fact that magnetic bearings ensure low friction loss, and oil lubricants are eliminated while providing desired reliability. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Players: –

Calnetix Technologies (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Waukesha Bearings Corporation (U.S.), Mecos AG (Switzerland), Foshan Genesis (China), Synchrony (U.S.), SKF AB (Sweden), and Celeroton AG (Switzerland), and Schaffer AG (Germany)

Target Audience

Magnet Bearing manufacturers

Magnet Bearing Suppliers

Magnet Bearing companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Magnet Bearing

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Magnet Bearing Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Magnet Bearing market, by Type

6 global Magnet Bearing market, By Application

7 global Magnet Bearing market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Magnet Bearing market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

