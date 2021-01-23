M-health Device Market 2020 Application, Status, Segment and Forecast 2027

Report Title: M-health Device Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction , mHealth or mobile health, are used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. M-Health enables various electronic health (e-health) data content and services to users, by using wireless technologies such as WiMax, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS/3G, and WiFi among others. These devices are deployed for monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment applications that augment the chances of better healthcare and fitness systems. These devices work as a guiding framework to record the data by the patient and send it to the healthcare providers for feedback., , The global M-health device market is expected to reach USD 48,663.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 35.03% during the forecasted period. , The global M-health device market is segmented on the basis of types, application and regions. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into: medical devices, health & fitness devices, and others. The medical devices segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 39,530.4 million by 2023 from USD 4,752.5 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 34.89 % for the forecasted periods. , On the basis on application, the global M-health device market is segmented into monitoring, diagnosis and treatment, education and awareness, healthcare management, prevention and wellness and others. Monitoring application of m-health device dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 3,485.0 million and it is due to increasing deployment of m-health device solutions by healthcare providers and workers. , On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the dominating market for M-health device. The M-health device market for North America is estimated at USD 2,052.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 16,443.4 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 34.16%.

Key Players: –

GE Healthcare, Apple Inc., Philips, Athenahealth, Cerner, Medtronics, Apple Inc, and Allscripts.

