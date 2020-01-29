Lung Cancer Surgery Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of $32 Billion by 2025 | Top key Players – Olympus, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical, Teleflex, Karl Storz, Trokamed

Overview of Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market:

This report provides in-depth study of “Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market 2020” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The Lung Cancer Surgery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization. The ‘Global Lung Cancer Surgery Industry, Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Lung Cancer Surgery Market with a focus on the Chinese market.

The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Lung Cancer Surgery market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0404993784303 from 18900.0 Million $ in 2014 to 23050.0 Million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Lung Cancer Surgery market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Lung Cancer Surgery will reach 32000.0 Million $.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the Market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major Market players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the international Lung Cancer Surgery Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and global import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Lung Cancer Surgery industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Lung Cancer Surgery Market before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2025 global Lung Cancer Surgery market covering all important parameters.

Global Key Vendors:

Accuray Incorporated Angiodynamics Inc. Ethicon Us, Llc (Johnson & Johnson) Intuitive Surgical Inc. Olympus Corporation Teleflex Incorporated Ackermann Instrumente Gmbh Karl Storz Gmbh Scanlan International, Inc. Trokamed Gmbh and More……………..

Product Type Segmentation

Surgical Instruments

Cameras & Video Support

Endoscopic Trocars With Optical Views

Endosurgical Equipment

Industry Segmentation

Lobectomy

Sleeve Resection

Segmentectomy

Pneumonectomy

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Global Business News:

Olympus Corporation (November 11, 2019) – Olympus and the Jikei University School of Medicine Develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Precisely Calculate Sperm Motility in Real Time Collaborative research will help embryologists accurately and quickly identify good sperm – Olympus Corporation announce the Olympus Corporation and the Jikei University School of Medicine made a breakthrough in their joint research by developing an AI-assisted sperm selection system that can calculate sperm motility in real time with high accuracy. The research aims to reduce the intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) workload and standardize the sperm selection process among embryologists as the demand for assisted reproductive technology grows.

After evaluating 1,066 sperm images in the research, the AI system learned the criteria to recognize sperm in a live image with high accuracy (99% sensitivity, 92% positive predictive value 92%) and calculate its motility. This innovative AI technology can help embryologists distinguish fast-moving sperm from slow-moving sperm in real time. Going forward, the research team will develop the AI system to evaluate sperm morphology, including the sperm head and neck. The goals are to further enhance the AI and deploy a microscope equipped with this technology by December 2020.

