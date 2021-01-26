Iris Recognition Market Insights Report 2020-2027: Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast

Report Title: Iris Recognition Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , The iris recognition can identify suspect with 100% accuracy as it captures an image of the unique structure of an iris and authenticates it with a unique code which is very difficult to crack by any hacker. The structural formation of the human iris is fixed after the first year of life and remains constant through a lifetime. The high demand for advanced surveillance systems, growing smartphone market and increasing IOT market has attracted biometric products and service providers to implement a high-tech biometric feature such as iris recognition into smart devices. The Iris recognition market is driven by the need for a sophisticated security system. As Iris recognition technology is used in security systems to detect suspects, therefore it has significant demand in various industries such as government, BFSI, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others., By component, the iris recognition market is segmented as hardware and software. The hardware components include scanners, cameras, handheld devices, integrated devices, and others. The software components consist of SDKs and APIs for iris recognition. Various major players such as Iris ID, IriTech, Inc. CMITech company and many others offer a wide range of products including high-end hardware and software., The high demand for advanced surveillance systems, growing adoption of smartphones and increasing IOT market has attracted biometric products and service providers to implement high-tech biometric features such as iris recognition into smart devices. The iris recognition market by product is segmented into personal computers or laptops, smart watches, and smartphones among others. Personal computers or laptops are highly adopted in education, corporates, and law enforcement agencies worldwide to perform operations such as crime investigation, access control, time & attendance management, visitor data management and many others. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements result in the deployment of iris recognition feature into smartphones and smartwatches., , The global iris recognition market was valued at USD 525.91 Million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 1801.29 Million by the end of the forecast period growing at 22.78% CAGR

Key Players: –

3M Cogent Inc., Safran S.A., Cross Match Technologies Inc., Iris ID, Inc., IriTech, Inc., Eye Lock, CMITech Company, Ltd., Irisys Co., Ltd., Princeton identity and IBM Corporation

