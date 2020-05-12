IoT Chip Market Technology Advancements and Future Scope 2020 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc

Global IoT Chip Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global IoT Chip including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global IoT Chip investments from 2020 till 2024.

The IoT chip market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The Global IoT Chip market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Invensense Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Analog Devices Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

An IoT chip is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines and electronic devices that connect to wireless networks and sends and receives data. Sometimes referred to as a “radio chip”, the IoT chip contains the same technology and data circuits found in mobile phones but without a display or a keypad.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Expand With a Significant Rate

– Currently, IoT is majorly adopted in home electronics, from entertainment to smart home control. Smart TV sets, washing machines, and home appliances are increasingly adopting IoT approaches and getting interconnected.

– Coupled with this, an increase in the demand for application-specific microcontroller units and flexible SoC type architecture are major factors boosting the growth of IoT chips in the consumer electronics segment.

– Moreover, recently, wearable devices have witnessed increased adoption in the market. These devices, in the beginning, caused an inconvenience due to charging problems. In addition, the power provided by these batteries was also not sufficient to perform the standard computations and operate available features for the user throughout the day.

– These problems called for a huge demand for both hardware and software design improvements of the ultra-powered chips to cater to the communication requirements among the users and also extend the battery life of the product.

The key insights of the IoT Chip Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IoT Chip market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The IoT Chip market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of IoT Chip Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of IoT Chip Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, IoT Chip Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. IoT Chip industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

