Insurance Fraud Detection Market to Grow Significantly by 2020-2026 Focusing on Leading Players FICO, IBM, BAE Systems, SAS Institute, Experian, LexisNexis, Iovation, FRISS, SAP

Insurance Fraud Detection refers to the detection and prevention of insurance fraud through services and solutions such as fraud analysis and authentication.

Top Key Players:

FICO, IBM, BAE Systems, SAS Institute, Experian, LexisNexis, Iovation, FRISS, SAP, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide, Simility, Kount, Software AG, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Perceptiviti.

Market segment by Type:

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

Other

Market segment by Application:

Claims Fraud Detection

Identity Theft Detection

Payment and Billing Fraud Detection

Money Laundering Detection

Other

Table of Contents:

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Forecast