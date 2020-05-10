In-Game Advertising Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The In-Game Advertising Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The In-Game Advertising Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This In-Game Advertising Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global In-Game Advertising Market

Motive Interative, RapidFire, Double Fusion, Engage Advertising, Giftgaming, Electronic Arts, Google Adscape Media, Media Spike, Playwire Media.

The global In-Game Advertising Market to grow with a CAGR of +11.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Scope Of the Report

In-game advertising (IGA) refers to advertising in computer and video games. IGA differs from advergaming, which refers to a game specifically made to advertise a product. Due to the custom programming required, dynamic advertising is usually presented in the background; static advertisements can appear as either.

Increasing demand for social and mobile gaming is expected to drive the global in-game advertising market. In-game advertising allows advertisements to be integrated into desktop and mobile games through commercials, cut-scenes, billboards, and background displays. Additionally, these advertisements are non-interrupting and facilitate seamless experience to players. In-game advertisements are anticipated to cause greater audio-visual impact causing favorable and long-lasting product impressions on viewers.

Various benefits such as reduced advertising expenses, increased reach and return on investments, rapid integration, and easy configuration of advertisements in social gaming are anticipated to drive the in-game advertising market. Further, implementation of various payment schemes for gaming reduces frauds, which may propel market demand over the forecast period. Increasing availability of free mobile games utilizing in-game advertising to generate revenues is anticipated to propel market growth. This service may also generate added revenues for game developers, which is further expected to fuel market growth. In-game advertisements integrated in mobile games also enable location and tracking features, which may be utilized to provide location specific advertisements to consumers resulting in greater consumer impact.

Market Key Trends

In-Game Advertising representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$129.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$109.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, PC-based Online Games will reach a market size of US$70.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$763.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The In-Game Advertising market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global In-Game Advertising Market on the basis of Types are

Dynamic In-Game Advertising (aka DIGA), Static In-Game Advertising, Advergames

On The basis Of Application, the Global In-Game Advertising Market is Segmented into

Mobile phone, PC, Others

Regions Are covered By In-Game Advertising Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

