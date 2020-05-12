Image Sensors Market Technological Growth Report 2020 to 2024

Global Image Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Image Sensors including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Image Sensors investments from 2020 till 2024.

The global image sensors market was valued at USD 14.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 26.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The Global Image Sensors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Canon Inc., ams AG, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Omnivision Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V, Teledyne DALSA Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

An image sensor is an electronic device used in an imaging device or in digital cameras that converts the light optical image into an electronic signal by detecting associated surrounding information used to make a digital image. Image sensors making applications have found high adoption in industrial, media, medical, consumer applications, and others.

Key Market Trends:

CMOS Image Sensor Holds a Major Market Share

– With the increasing demand for high-definition image capturing devices in industries, the CMOS technology has been witnessing high adoption rate in the region, as they provide faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images.

– With the integration of cameras into mobile devices, such as smartphones, the use of image capturing has increased significantly coupled with the growing smartphone penetration rate in the region is set to drive the market for Image sensors in the region.

– The smartphone companies are regularly looking for innovations in the smartphone’s camera to enhance the resolution. For instance, in July 2018, Sony announced the highest resolution image sensors camera IMX586 in the world for smartphone cameras. The company increased the resolution to 48 effective megapixels, which in turn is expected to compel other companies to invest in similar technology; thus boosting the market growth.

– Furthermore, the emergence of self-driving cars in the region and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has also been instrumental in driving the market in the burgeoning automotive sector.

