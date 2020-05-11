High-Performance Computing Software Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2019-2024

High-Performance Computing Software market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

High-performance computing (HPC) software market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The High-Performance Computing Software market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Amazon Web Services Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Dell EMC, Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

High-performance computing (HPC) software includes various software suits based upon their applications such as operating system, software for coding and development, system management, and virtualization. Some other All these software can be deployed in the on-premise environment as well as on a hosted cloud platform.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Based High-Performance Computing Software is Driving the Growth

– Enterprises across regions are deciding to rent HPC applications via the cloud to solve complex mathematical modeling problems, as they see benefits beyond costs. As a result, the cloud high-performance computing (HPC) has seen an uptick in the past few years.

– Cloud HPC providers are gaining significant returns, by maintaining competitive costs, rapid innovation, and portfolio expansions. For instance, Microsoft acquired Cycle Computing, a US-based company that provides software for orchestrating computing and storage resources in cloud environments, to upgrade its FPGA-accelerated Azure cloud. Microsofts long-term strategy appears to move toward an FPGA approach.

– According to the report of Eurostat (European Commission), European enterprises have shown a growth of 8%-10% for cloud adoption over the period 2014 – 2018. Major European countries who were spotted up in the list are Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, and the UK.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

– The region’s strong manufacturing industry and investments in technologies driving HPC, such as IoT and AI, are likely to make it a lucrative market for cloud HPC vendors. Vendors have made significant investments to cater to Asia-Pacifics robust manufacturing sector, which increasingly relies on simulation and cloud computing to lower production costs, and improve operational effectiveness, in order to maintain their competitiveness in the global market.

– Specifically, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are creating huge potential for HPC software in the coming years. The Chinese government has declared to invest USD 47 billion in its semiconductor industry to cut out non-indigenous devices in the process of manufacturing and design, which will eventually create potential space for high-performance computing technology in the country for the forecast period.

– In 2018, Japan has upgraded one of its meteorology center with high-performance computing technology with an investment of USD 36 million and has a plan to invest more USD 54 million over the next five years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: High-Performance Computing Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

