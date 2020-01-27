Global Wi-Fi Market–Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Wi-Fi Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.45 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Wi-Fi Market This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Wi-Fi Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The rising implementation of Byod within an organization, the rapid emergence of an internet of things anticipated to propel the Global Wi-Fi Market growth.

The rising investments by the enterprises in order to implement Byod within the organizations and the rapid adoption growth of internet of things these are the key driving factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The government initiatives for the improvements in smart cities projects globally are creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments which include:-

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Education

• Hospitality

• Sports & Leisure

• Transportation

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Wi-Fi Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Wi-Fi Market analysis and segmentation with respect to the component, density, vertical and geography.

• Global Wi-Fi Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Wi-Fi Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size of the Global Wi-Fi Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Global Wi-Fi Market.

The major key players that influence growth of Global Wi-Fi Market includes:

• Ruckus Wireless

• Netgear

• Riverbed Technology

• Aruba

• Cisco Systems

• Ericsson

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprises

• Panasonic

• Huawei

• Juniper Networks

Key Target Audience:

• Wi-Fi solution providers

• IT solution providers

• Wi-Fi service providers

• Cloud service providers

• Network solution providers

• System integrators

• Independent service providers

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the global Wi-Fi Market based on component, density, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Wi-Fi Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Wi-Fi Market, by Component:

• Services

• Solution

Global Wi-Fi Market, by Density:

• High-density Wi-Fi

• Enterprise-class Wi-Fi

Global Wi-Fi Market, by Verticals:

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Transportation

• Hospitality

• Sports & Leisure

• Healthcare Government

• Others

Global Wi-Fi Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Global Wi-Fi Market

• Breakdown of Europe Global Wi-Fi Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Global Wi-Fi Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Global Wi-Fi Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Global Wi-Fi Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wi-Fi Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wi-Fi Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wi-Fi Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wi-Fi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wi-Fi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wi-Fi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wi-Fi by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wi-Fi Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wi-Fi Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wi-Fi Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Wi-Fi Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-wi-fi-market/3129/

