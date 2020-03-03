Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast
The Business Research Company’s Water-Based Printing Inks Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global water-based printing inks market was worth $5.16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and reach $6.72 billion by 2023.
The water-based printing inks market consists of sales of water-based printing inks and related services used for printing on fabric and paper. Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are dye and pigment inks. They are not waterproof and fade in UV light. The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used in various applications including printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Acrylic Water-Based Inks ; Maleic Water-Based Inks ; Shellac Water-Based Inks
Companies Mentioned: Flint Group; Huber Group; Sakata Inx; Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. Kgaa; Dic Corporation
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
