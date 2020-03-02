Global Synthetic Sweeteners Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Synthetic Sweeteners Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The synthetic sweeteners market consists of sales of synthetic sweeteners and related services. Synthetic sweeteners are used as applications in weight loss assistance, dental care, and diets for patients with diabetes mellitus and reactive glycaemia. Synthetic sweeteners are chemically-processed substances that are used in place of sweeteners with sugar (sucrose) or sugar alcohols.

The global synthetic sweeteners market was worth $54.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% and reach $65.73 billion by 2023.

The synthetic sweeteners market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 55% of the market. The synthetic sweeteners market in Middle East is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Synthetic Sweeteners market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Sucralose-based sweeteners are increasingly being used as applications in the food industry. Sucralose is sweeter than sugar and is a low-calorie ingredient that does not cause dental cavity. Growing concerns of cardiovascular disorders due to increased consumption of sugar-based foods are encouraging the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose. Additionally, declining production and rising sugar prices worldwide are also encouraging the use of sucralose-based sweeteners. These sweeteners are the major substitutes of sugar in carbonated beverages, juices, dairy products, sugar-free chewing gums, confectionery, and bakery goods.

Some of the major players involved in the Synthetic Sweeteners market are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Inc., Roquette, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Dupont, Merisant Company (subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Celanese Corporation, McNeil Nutritionals.

