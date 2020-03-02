Global Synthetic Dyes Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Dyes Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global synthetic dye market was worth $31.97 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% and reach $50.38 billion by 2023.

The synthetic dyes market consists of sales of synthetic dyes and related services used in the field of textile, paint, and printing to provide long-lasting coloring benefit. Synthetic dyes are predominantly organic (carbon based) chemical compounds that are generally derived from petrochemical derivatives. A dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which the dye is applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to make them fast on the fiber. Synthetic dyes are used to impart color to paper, textiles, leather and other materials. Eosin Y, fast green, basic fuchsin, aniline blue, methylene blue, and orange G are examples of synthetic dyes.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2712&type=smp

Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Acid Dyes; Disperse Dyes; Reactive Dyes; Direct Dyes; Basic Dyes; VAT Dyes; Others 2) By End Use Industry: Textile; Food & Beverages; Paper; Ink; Leather; Other Industries

Companies Mentioned: BASF SE; Archroma; DyStar; Huntsman; Stahl

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2712

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/