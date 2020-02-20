Global Support Activities For Metal Mining Market: Top Key players CIMIC Group, PT United Tractors, Downer Blasting Services (DBS), Barminco Holdings Pty Limited, Boart Longyear

The Business Research Company’s Support Activities For Metal Mining Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The support activities for metal mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $62.07 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the support activities for metal mining market is due to the growing economy which is dependent on metal for infrastructure development.

The support activities for metal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) market consists of sales of support activities for metal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities for mining and quarrying of metallic minerals and for extraction of metal ores. Exploration for these minerals is included in this market and it includes traditional prospecting methods, such as taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective sites (but not geophysical surveying and mapping services).

Major players in the support activities for metal mining include CIMIC Group, PT United Tractors, Downer Blasting Services (DBS), Barminco Holdings Pty Limited, Boart Longyear

The global support activities for metal mining market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The support activities for metal mining market is segmented into drilling services – support activities for metal mining, exploration services – support activities for metal mining, draining services – support activities for metal mining, others – support activities for metal mining, among these segments, the drilling services – support activities for metal mining market accounts for the largest share in the global support activities for metal mining market.

By Geography – The global support activities for metal mining market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global support activities for metal mining market.

