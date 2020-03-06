Global Supercapacitor And Ultracapacitors Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Supercapacitor And Ultracapacitors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market consists of sales of supercapacitors/ultracapacitors by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors used in automobiles and electronics products such as premium smartphones, digital cameras and solid-state drives. This market does not include revenues from installation and after sales services related to this equipment. Supercapacitors and ultracapacitors are identical and these terms are often used interchangeably. In this report the term ‘supercapacitors’ stands for supercapacitors/ultracapacitors.

Major players in the market are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, ELNA Co., Ltd.

The supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market is segmented by end user

a) Transport b) Electronics and Others c) Industrial d) Automotive renewables

Transport was the largest segment in the global supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market accounting for 47.7% of the market, worth $0.59 billion in 2018. This was mainly due to the higher price of supercapacitors used in trucks, buses and rail transport systems which use regenerative braking energy capture systems.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market, accounting for 40% of the global total in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. The fastest growth in the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market between 2018 and 2023 is predicted for Asia Pacific, where it is expected at grow at a CAGR of 31.3%, followed by North America at a CAGR of 29.9%.

