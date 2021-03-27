Global Sonobuoy Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities, 2020

Report Title: Sonobuoy Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, A sonobuoy is specialized equipment that uses sonar for its operation. The name is derived by combining two words that describe it, sonar and buoy. Basically, it is an information collection device that uses sonar and can float. It can be used in several industries but is mainly utilized in military applications and oil and gas exploration., A sonobuoy is a device used to detect and identify moving objects in the water. It is compact and expendable and has an acoustic sensor. It is designed to be dropped from an aircraft. As it enters the water, it separates into an underwater acoustic sensor and an on-the-surface radio transmitter and relays underwater acoustic signals to detect the aircraft and track submarines at sea., Typically, the application of sonobuoy is to detect submarines by either listening for the sounds produced by propellers and machinery, known as passive detection or by bouncing a sonar “ping” off the surface of the submarine known as active detection. Specialized sonobuoys can also locate electric fields and magnetic anomalies. It measuring environmental parameters such as water temperature versus depth, barometric pressure, air temperature, and wave height., , Regional Analysis, The global sonobuoy market is expected to register a 6.62% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. In 2018, the market was led by North America with a 31.83% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 23.46% and 21.67%, respectively. The growth of the global sonobuoy market can be attributed to the growing demand for submarines and rise in industrial applications of sonobuoy.

Key Players: –

General Dynamics Corporation (US)Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)Lone Star Electronics Co. (US)Radixon (Australia)Sealandaire Technologies Inc. (US)Sigma Pi-Power Sources Pvt Ltd (India)Sparton (US)Thales Group (France)Ultra-Electronics Group (Australia)

