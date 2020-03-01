Global Solvent Based Coatings Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Solvent Based Coatings Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global solvent based coatings market was worth $ 23.69 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 8% and reach $32.14 billion by 2023.

The solvent based coatings market consists of sales of solvent based coatings. Solvent based coatings contain organic compounds as solvents and constitute liquefying agents that evaporate through a chemical reaction with oxygen.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: One Component System Solvent Borne Coating; Two Component System Solvent Borne Coating 2) By Application: Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings; Industrail Solvent Borne Coatings; Printing Inks

Companies Mentioned: BASF; AkzoNobel; PPG; Sherwin-Williams; Henkel

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

