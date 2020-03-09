Global Sequencing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Sequencing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The sequencing market consists of sales of sequencing instruments, consumables, software and services. It includes the instruments, consumables, software and services used for sequencing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) samples of human, animal, plant and microbial species.

The global sequencing market reached a value of nearly $7.9 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 14.5% since 2014.

Growth in the sequencing market in the historic period resulted from use of sequencing techniques for drug development, increased funding from government and private organizations and lower cost of analysis. High initial investment and data storage costs for end users is negatively affected growth in the historic period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Sequencing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global sequencing market will arise in the next generation sequencing segment which will gain $10 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The sequencing market size will gain the most in the USA. Sequencing market-trend-based strategies include the use of nanopore technologies, collaborating and partnering with technology companies to enhance product features, and use of cloud-based computing database to enable efficient sequencing data storage and processing. Player-adopted strategies in the sequencing industry include expansion through mergers and acquisitions and development of new products through collaborations.

Some of the major players involved in the Sequencing market are Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN N.V.

