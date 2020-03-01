Global Powder Coatings Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC
The Business Research Company’s Powder Coatings Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global powder coatings market was worth $ 24.2 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $36.18 billion by 2023.
The powder coatings market consists of sales of powder coatings. Powder coatings is a finishing process and keeps the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form.
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Thermoset; Thermoplastic 2) By End-User Application: Appliances; Automotive; Architectural; Furniture; Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE); General Industrial; Others
Companies Mentioned: AkzoNobel N.V.; PPG Industries; Sherwin Williams ; BASF SE; Axalta Coating Systems
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
