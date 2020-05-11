Global Organic Personal Care Products Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market was valued US$12.19 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$26.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4 % during a forecast period.



The organic personal care products market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region.

Further, global organic personal care products market based on product type includes skin care, hair care, cosmetics, oral care, and others. In terms of distribution channel segment, global organic personal care products market is classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online or e-commerce.

Based on regions, the global organic personal care products market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Organic products are derived from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals.

Based on application, oral care, cosmetics, skin care, and hair care are the key applications reviewed in the report. The skin care segment dominated the global market due to rising skin concerns and anti-ageing pursuit are contributing to the growth of the market. The demand for organic hair care products is growing owing to rising incidence of premature grey hair and dandruff problems and growing geriatric population.

Depending on the distribution channel, e-commerce and online marketplace are providing consumers access to a wide range of products from across the globe due to growing awareness about online retailing is sets a notable impact on organic personal care products market as it gives more attractive and discounted products.

The major driving factor of a global organic personal care products market is increasing demand for skin care, hair care, and cosmetics, rising need for environmental and animal-friendly products, strict regulations promoting the use of organic materials in the personal care industry. Rising awareness regarding various benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic equivalent is boosting the market growth. Moreover, organic products are derived from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals is one of the key factors of a market.

A shelf life of organic personal care products & cosmetics, better results obtained from advanced beauty treatments, and organic and natural personal care products are premium priced and are comparatively costlier than synthetic personal care products are restricting the growth of the market.

Growing opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products due to spiraling demand for organic, herbal, and natural beauty products.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period due to growing awareness regarding merits of natural products and rising disposable income are primary factors prompting the growth of the market.

Key companies in global organic personal care products market include Weleda AG, L’Oréal SA, Burt’s Bees, KORRES S.A. – Natural Products, Avon Products, Inc., Coty Inc., AVEENO, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Arbonne International, LLC, Yves Rocher International, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway Corporation, Natura Cosméticos S.A., L’Occitane Groupe S.A., The Body Shop International plc, and Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

