Global Mobile Medical Apps Market By Product (Epocrates, Medscape Mobile, iRadiology, Nursing Central, Care360 Mobile, STAT ICD-9 LITE, Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, EMR Apps), Category (Care Management Apps, Medical Monitoring Apps, Health and Wellness Apps, Women Health Apps, Medication Management Apps, Others), Type (Non-Medical Devices Apps, Connected Medical Devices Apps, In-Built Devices Medical Apps), Application (Blood Glucose Meters, ECG Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Neurological and Mental Health Apps, Sleep Apnea Monitoring Apps, Fitness Apps, Medical Reference Apps, Wellness Apps, Nutrition Apps, Personal Health Record Apps, Chronic Disease Management Apps, Diagnostic Apps, Remote Monitoring Apps, Reminder and Alert Apps, Consultation and Compliance Apps, Fertility Apps, Pregnancy Apps, Other Apps), Therapeutic Segments (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global mobile medical apps market are CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Medtronic, OMRON Corporation, AirStrip Technologies, AT&T Intellectual Property, Apple Inc., AliveCor Inc., Nokia, iHealth Labs Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AgaMatrix, BioTelemetry Inc., athenahealth Inc., Nike Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fitbit Inc. and SkinVision, DXC Technology Company, OpenXcell and Algoworks among others.

Market Analysis: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

Global mobile medical apps market is registering a healthy CAGR of 34.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the advent of smartphones which has played a key role in the healthcare industry by making medical services easier which has also replaced the use of computer systems is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

Mobile medical apps are a software application that runs on smartphones and other communication devices. The various medical accessories can be attached with the smartphones and tablets for the use. These mobile medicals apps are being widely used in the healthcare sector for data management, bookings, health educations, health information and health management. The new innovations are being done in the sector which facilitated the ease in the mobile medical healthcare apps. It enables the patients to reach the doctors globally at any time.

Market Drivers

The surging adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms is driving the growth of the market

The cost containment in healthcare delivery is booting the market growth

The healthcare services has a robust adoption of 3G and 4G networks which drives the market growth

The surging adoption of medical health apps for the management of chronic disease is propelling the market growth

Patient centric healthcare delivery has gained a lot of attention which has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The lack of proper standard as well as regulation is hindering the market growth

The low guidance from physicians in choosing apps is hampering the market growth

The traditional healthcare providers are refusing the use of these application which is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

By Product

Epocrates

Medscape Mobile

iRadiology

Nursing Central

Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

EMR Apps

By Category

Care Management Apps

Medical Monitoring Apps

Health and Wellness Apps

Women Health Apps

Medication Management Apps

Others

By Type

Non-Medical Devices Apps

Connected Medical Devices Apps

In-Built Devices Medical Apps

By Application

Blood Glucose Meters

ECG Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological and Mental Health Apps

Sleep Apnea Monitoring Apps

Fitness Apps

Medical Reference Apps

Wellness Apps

Nutrition Apps

Personal Health Record Apps

Chronic Disease Management Apps

Diagnostic Apps

Remote Monitoring Apps

Reminder and Alert Apps

Consultation and Compliance Apps

Fertility Apps

Pregnancy Apps

Other Apps

By Therapeutic Segments

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Neurology

Others

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Players

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic had launched MyCareLink Heart, a medical app that can interact with pacemakers. The app is compatible with the pacemakers and sends the encrypted data to the app’s network. It has enables the secure communication of pacemakers with the patients with smartphones. This product launch will enable the more efficient patient engagement with their physicians which will expand the company user base.

In September 2017, MyMedicNow had launched a new medical app. This app had filled the market gap between patients and doctors. The app enables the patients to search for the particular doctor related to their medical condition. This product launch has helped the patients and doctors by expanding their reach which has enabled the increase in the user in the app.

Competitive Analysis:

Mobile medical apps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile medical apps market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

