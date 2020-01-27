Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Technology Type (7nm, 10nm, 20 To 28nm), Application (Drones, Smartphones, Cameras, Robotics, Smart Boards, AR/VR, Automotive And PCS ), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach USD 17.79 billion by 2025 from USD 5.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.43 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is totally fragmented due to presence of maximum players in most of the regions across the globe. Artificial intelligence consists of complex algorithms, which is increasing rapidly in the current market. Mostly its used the data analytics and statistics to develop its data system market. Nowadays several industries adopted the Artificial Intelligence- algorithms which are easy to access the complex systems. The artificial intelligence is generally applicable in drones, robotics, self- driving cars and image recognition. In 2018, Microsoft acquires Bonsai, artificial Intelligence to boost the machine learning capabilities and leveraging Industrial control systems such as Automotive, robotics and Energy.

In 2016, Huawei invest USD 1 million into a new artificial intelligence research partnership with UC Berkeley. Mainly focus on computer vision, machine learning and other areas of Artificial Intelligence.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in the field of drones, robotics, and surveillance cameras.

Growing demand for edge computing in IoT (Internet of Things).

Rising focus on low cost AI-capable processors and cognitive computing.

Rapidly Replacement of New technology.

Expensive to manage and maintain the artificial intelligence machines.

Market Segmentation: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The market is based on Technology type, Application and geographical segments.

Based on Technology type, the market is segmented into 7nm, 10nm, 20 to 28nm.

Based on Application Drones, Smartphones, Cameras, Robotics, Smart Boards, AR/VR, Automotive and PCS,.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) report includes market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016 , Samsung acquire Viv Labs, Artificial Intelligence company, where Samsung utilize the conversational interface of Viv labs.

Key Players: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The renowned players in Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Microsoft, MediaTek Inc., AIBrain, ANKI., SoundHound Inc. and many more.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by Players

Part 04: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America P Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Countries



Research Methodology: Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

