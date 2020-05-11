Global Military Radars Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Military Radars Market was valued at US$ 13.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$18.4Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.14% during a forecast period.

Global Military Radars MarketIncreasing concerns regarding border security across the globe and continuous threat from neighboring countries have forced the governments to procure a hi-tech weapon which in turn this factor expected to flourish the growth of military radar market by the end of 2026. Moreover, miniaturization and automation of surveillance and defense systems are predictable to flourish the growth of military radar market around the world. Likely, rising demand for military radar for weapon guidance system is predicted to boost the demand for military radar.

Additionally, increasing government initiatives to build defense infrastructure coupled with huge investment by the government to curb the threats from neighboring nations is projected to boost the growth of military radar market. Also, growing research and development activities by major key players to offer effective surveillance product and modernization of existing military radar systems are garnering the growth of military radar market.

However, the high cost of space-based radars is expected to hamper the growth of the military radar market over the forecast period. Likewise, growing cyber warfare is also one of the major factors hindering the growth of military radar market.

Ground-based military radar segment accounted for the largest CAGR of the global market share in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance over the upcoming years. Ground-based radars are gaining traction as they offer real-time information in situations such as warfare. The radars effectively help in activities, for instance, ground penetration, locating enemy weapons, and unexploded tunnels, among others.

Navy sub-segment is likely to account for the largest market share in 2017. A large-scale modernization of ships, construction of new ships, and development of coastal surveillance networks are factors that have contributed to the growth of the end-user segment.

Air & missile defense segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017 because of the increased use of air & missile defense radars in various land and naval-based anti-ballistic missile defense systems.

North America region accounted for the major market for military radar market in terms of revenue in 2017 followed by APAC. North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period because of technological advancements in the field of military radar. Also, the U.S. is the dominating country of military radar market owing to increasing investments by government to enhance defense infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of major key players of the military radar in the North America region is held to foster the growth of military radar market.

Various major players operating in the military radars market globally. Airbus Group Inc. is one of the leading players in military radars market.Airbus Group Inc. develops and offers defense and homeland security, helicopters, commercial aviation, and telecommunications and service solutions. The company provides defense systems, military and civilian fixed-wing aircraft, professional mobile radio solutions, emergency call center management and avionics and controls, radio dispatch services, and test equipment and services, besides computer and network security solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Military Radars Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Military Radars Market.

Scope of the Global Military Radars Market

Global Military Radars Market, by Range

• Long Range

• Medium Range

• Short Range

• Very Short Range

Global Military Radars Market, by Platform

• Airborne

• Land

• Naval

• Space

Global Military Radars Market, by Component

• Antenna

• Transmitter

• Receiver

• Duplexer

• Display

• Digital Signal Processor

• Stabilization System

Global Military Radars Market, by Product Type

• Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning

• Tracking & Fire Control Radar

• Multi-function Radar

• Synthetic Aperture & Moving Target Indicator Radar

• Weapon Locating Radar & C-RAM

• Ground Penetrating Radar

• Weather Radar

Global Military Radars Market, by Frequency Band

• VHF/UHF Band

• L Band

• S Band

• C Band

• X Band

• Ku/Ka/K Band

Global Military Radars Market, by End User

• Army

• Navy

• Air Force

Global Military Radars Market, by Dimension

• 2D

• 3D

• 4D

Global Military Radars Market, by Application

• Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management

• Air & Missile Defense

• Weapon Guidance

• Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection

• Airborne Mapping

• Navigation

• Mine Detection & Underground Mapping

• Ground Force Protection & Counter Battery

• Weather Monitoring

Global Military Radars Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Military Radars Market

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Saab

• Leonardo

• Aselsan

• Hensoldt

• Harris

• Terma

• BAE Systems,

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Airbus Group

• Raytheon Company

• Thales Group

• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

• Finmeccanica SPA.

• Terma A/S

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Military Radars Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Military Radars Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Military Radars Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Military Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Military Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Military Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Military Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Military Radars by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Military Radars Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Military Radars Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Military Radars Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

