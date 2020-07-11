Global Military Helicopter MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

”

The key players covered in Military Helicopter MRO market study

Airbus Helicopters

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A

Sikorsky Aircraft

Turbomeca (Safran)

Bell Helicopter

Heli-One

Honeywell Aerospace

Staero

StandardAero

Pratt & Whitney

Russian Helicopter

MTU Maintenance

RUAG Aviation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Component Maintenance

The segment of component mantenance holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44%.

Market segment by Application, split into

Market segment by Application, split into

Army

Law Enforcement

The army holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 61% of the market share.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Military Helicopter MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points From Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

Chapter Five: Military Helicopter MRO Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: China

Chapter Nine: Japan

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

Chapter Eleven: India

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

