Global Military Helicopter MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the Global Military Helicopter MRO Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Helicopter MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in Military Helicopter MRO market study
Airbus Helicopters
GE Aviation
Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
Leonardo S.p.A
Sikorsky Aircraft
Turbomeca (Safran)
Bell Helicopter
Heli-One
Honeywell Aerospace
Staero
StandardAero
Pratt & Whitney
Russian Helicopter
MTU Maintenance
RUAG Aviation
Robinson Helicopter
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Engine Maintenance
Component Maintenance
The segment of component mantenance holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44%.
Market segment by Application, split into
Army
Law Enforcement
The army holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 61% of the market share.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Military Helicopter MRO are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points From Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
Chapter Five: Military Helicopter MRO Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: China
Chapter Nine: Japan
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
Chapter Eleven: India
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
