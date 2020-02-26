Global Microwave Ovens Market Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Emerging Growth Analysis 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Microwave Ovens Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The microwave ovens market includes sales of electric ovens that cook food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range.

The global microwave ovens market was worth $21.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.04% and reach $35.6 billion by 2023.

The microwave ovens market covered in this report is segmented by product into grill, solo and convection. The microwave ovens market in this report is segmented by application into commercial and household.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Microwave Ovens market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. These ovens use devices to guide and instruct users in the process of cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions. The catalytic self-cleaning feature allows the use of special chemical installed liners to absorb grease, while the pyrolytic self-cleaning function of these ovens allows them to clean the dirt and grease using high temperatures.

Some of the major players involved in the Microwave Ovens market are Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Electrolux AB, Alto-Shaam Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, Haier Group Corporation.

