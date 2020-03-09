Global Methanol Market Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Methanol Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Methanol is produced from synthesis gas, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas. Methanol is further processed to produce other industrially important chemicals such as formaldehyde and acetyls. The largest application of methanol is processing it into formaldehyde which is further treated to form resins, glues and various plastics. Methanol is also being considered as an alternative transportation fuel, as it is a clean-burning fuel that produces fewer smog-causing emissions.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=813&type=smp

The Methanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% to nearly $19 billion by 2022.

Growth in the methanol market in the historic period resulted from low natural gas prices, developing economies, increased demand for vehicles, and low interest environment. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was safety concerns. Going forward, economic growth and increasing end use applications of methanol will drive growth.

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=813

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Methanol market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The methanol market is segmented by end use, by product

By End Use- The Methanol market can be segmented by end use into Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Fuel Blending, Dimethyl Ether, Acetic Acid, Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Solvents, Methylamines, MMA, Chloro-methanes, and others. The formaldehyde market was the largest segment of the methanol market in 2018 at around 31%. The MTO/MTP market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Type of Product- The Methanol market can be segmented by type of product into plastics & polymers, chlor-alkali and inorganics, olefins, aromatics, olefin derivatives, syngas chemicals.

Some of the major players involved in the Methanol market are Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, OCI N.V.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info