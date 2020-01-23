Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market | Market Is Set to Witness a Healthy CAGR

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market By Component (Software Tools, Services), Application (Marketing & Advertising, Fraud Detection & Risk Analytics, Predictive Maintenance, Augmented Reality, Network Analytics & Automated Traffic Management. Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User (Education, Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Automation & Transportation, Healthcare, Defense, Retail, E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Government, Aerospace), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market are Microsoft, IBM CORPORATION, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc.., BigML, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property, Yottamine Analytics, LLC, SAS Institute Inc., PurePredictive, Inc, H20.ai., Tamr, PREDICTRON Labs, LogDNA, DeepMind Technologies Limited, Figure Eight Inc., Amplero, Inc., Darktrace, Iflowsoft Solution Inc., among others.

Market Analysis: Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 44.53% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the advancement in data science and artificial intelligence and an increasing need to understand the desires and needs of the customers.

Market Definition: Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) refers to an array of services that cloud providers are offering like data visualization, API’s, face recognition, predictive analysis, deep learning, and natural language processing and risk analytics. Its user interface is easy through which a customer can get caught easily without any installation required. It uses various algorithms to find the data patterns and then new models are made to make predictions using the new gathered data.

Market Drivers:

Surge in the adoption rate of cloud based technology globally, is driving the growth of the market

Strong desire among the companies to understand the behavioral pattern and needs and desires of their customers, which is boosting the market growth

Advancement in technology like artificial intelligence and data sciences, is driving the growth of the market

Increase in demand for machine learning in various end user industries, is driving the growth of the market

Advent of IoT and automation in the market, is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Various issues related to compliances and guidelines, is hindering the growth of the market

Shortage of skilled technology experts who can deploy machine learning, is restricting the growth of the market

Issues related to data privacy, is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

By Technology

Software Tools Data Storage and Archiving Modeler and Processing Multiplayer Perceptron K-Nearest Neighbors Decision Tree Support Vector Regressions Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface Model Validator Decision Report Report Storage

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Marketing and Advertising

Fraud Detections and Risk Analytics

Predictive Maintenance

Augmented Reality

Network Analytics and Automate Traffic Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Education

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Defense

E-Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Telecom

Government

Aerospace





Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Amazon Web Services Inc., has introduced Predictive Maintenance using the machine learning solution that automates the detection of potential equipment failure and will prove the recommendations to take an action for it.

In April 2019, Microsoft had created a platform which will integrate machine teaching which will assist deep reinforcement learning algorithms for confronting the real world problems. The scientists and product developers at Microsoft have originated a new approach known as machine teaching. This depends on the expertise and knowledge of the people to chunk out a problem in to simpler set of tasks and enabling the machine learning models and various clues for finding the solution.

Competitive Analysis

Global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

