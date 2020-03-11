Global Knitted Synthetic Fabrics Market Research Report and Growth Analysis 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Knitted Fabrics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The knitted fabrics market consists of the sales of knitted and crocheted fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture knitted and crocheted fabrics. Companies in the knitted fabrics industry are involved in knitting weft (i.e., circular) and warp (i.e., flat) fabrics, the finishing of fabric including encapsulation, moisture management, sueding and several other customized finishes which improve appearance, properties and serviceability; dyeing of fabric, manufacturing and finishing lace and lace goods. These companies may knit only, knit and finish, or knit, finish, and further fabricate fabric products (except apparels).

The knitted fabrics market reached a value of nearly $55.8 billion in 2018, having grown at 2.1% since 2014.

Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in the apparel manufacturing industry, the increase in demand for knitted footwear, and technological advances in the industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the rise in cotton prices, uncertain apparel demand, and the rise in inventory levels.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Knitted fabrics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The knitted fabrics market size will gain the most in China at $5.9 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the knitted fabrics market include investing in artificial intelligence technology, adopting 3D knitting machines, investing in IoT technology to improve production efficiencies and reduce costs, and developing flame retardant fabrics that are economically priced.

Recommendations – To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the knitted fabrics manufacturing companies to focus on manufacturing weft-knitted fabrics, outsourcing business to low markets, expanding through partnerships and collaborations, and manufacturing eco-friendly fabrics, among other strategies.

Some of the major players involved in the Knitted fabrics market are Shenzhou International Holdings Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Pacific Textiles, Teejay Lanka, Fakir Group.

