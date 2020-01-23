Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market | Market Drivers Cost Effective Hadoop Big Data and Fast Solution

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market By Component (Solution, Service) , Application (Risk & Fraud Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Customer Analytics ,Security Intelligence, Distributed Coordination Service, Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics, Offloading Mainframe Application ,Operational Intelligence, Linguistic Analytics), Vertical (BFSI , Government & Defense , Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment , Energy & Utility, Transportation & SCM ,IT & Telecommunication, Academia & Research, Others ) ,Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hadoop big data analytics market are Cisco, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Hortonworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, MongoDB, Inc, MapR Technologies, Inc., Oracle, Datameer, Inc., IBM, Microsoft , Cloudera, Inc., Intel Corporation, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata., New Relic, Inc., Alation, Inc., Splunk Inc., and Striim, Inc. among others

Market Analysis: Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

Global Hadoop big data analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 40.3 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to large volume of big data, convergence of internet of Things (IoT) and big data.

Market Definition: Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

Big data analytics is a typically advanced method of examining massive and varied data sets – or big data to reveal information such as hidden patterns, unknown correlations, and market trends along with client preferences that may facilitate organizations to create business selections. Data analytics technologies and techniques offer methods to research data sets and draw conclusions regarding them to assist organizations business selections. Business Intelligent queries answer primary questions on business operations and performance.

Market Drivers:

Growing need of big data analytics and increasing volume of big data is driving the growth of the market

Convergence of big data and internet of things is boosting the growth of the market

Demand of cost effective hadoop big data and fast solution is increasing worldwide which is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of big data regulatory framework and deficiency in safety is hampering the market growth

Immaturity of hadoop platform may hamper the market growth

Shortage of skilled professionals is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

By Component

Software Packaged Software Management Software Application Software Performance Monitoring Software

Service Consulting & Development Services Training & Support Services Admin & Managed Services



By Application

Risk & Fraud Analytics

Internet of Things (IoT)

Customer Analytics

Security Intelligence

Distributed Coordination Service

Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics

Offloading Mainframe Application

Operational Intelligence

Linguistic Analytics

By Vertical

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Transportation & SCM

IT & Telecommunication

Academia & Research

Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Citus Data, the company focuses on making PostgreSQL databases faster and more scalable. Citus open-source PostgreSQL extension essentially converts the application into a distributed database. This acquisition will increase the delivery of key, enterprise ready features from Azure to PostgreSQL and enable critical PostgreSQL workloads to run on Azure with confidence

In January 2019, Amazon has launched Neo-AI, a replacement open source project that aims to optimize the performance of machine learning (ML) models for various platforms. Amazon SageMaker neo was declared as an extension of Amazon SageMaker, an ML platform as a service. SageMaker initially targeted the training part of ML models, and SageMaker neo takes on the most important challenge of optimizing ML models for various target environments, effectively closing the loop between the training and logical thinking phases of ML models

Competitive Analysis

Global hadoop big data analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hadoop big data analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

