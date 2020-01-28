Global Game Development Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The popularity of video game streaming is increasing due to the availability of games with higher fps. All these factors will drive the need for game development software or game design software as game development software providers offer optimizations in the games meant for live streaming. The demand for more online games is increasing due to the introduction of VR and AR games and the availability of VR headsets such as Sony PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Google Daydream View, and Samsung Gear VR. This in turn, positively influences the demand for game software. The rising focus on the development of VR and AR games is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the game development software market in the forthcoming years.

“Global Game Development Software Market valued approximately USD 178.8 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.25% over the forecast period 2019-2025”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Game engine

Audio engine

Gaming tools

Physics engine

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Audio Kinetic, PlayTech, Epic Games, Zenimax Media., Unity Technologies Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

