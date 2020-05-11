Global Digital Signature Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Digital Signature Market was valued US$650.0 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$4090.0 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 25.85%.

A digital signature market is segmented by Solution, by Deployment type, by Application & by Region. A solution is divided into Hardware, Software & Services. Deployment types are splits into On-Premises, Cloud-based. By Application, a market is classified into Government, Healthcare, Banking, and Retail etc. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

A digital signature can be used to send documents a lot faster, almost immediately, as the documents can now be sent through the mail and do not need to be delivered in person or via courier. Added drivers would be the decreased cost of sending the documents as the digital signatures are comparatively a lot less expensive than any courier service charge for sending documents. Nobody else can dummy digital signature or present an electronic file incorrectly claiming it was signed by the person.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/18548

Documents containing digital signatures are in no way different from documents containing a pen on paper signature as they would even stand in court when produced as a digital signature cannot be copied and also contains a date and time stamp. Actually, the only restraint of using digital signature is the weak laws regarding cyber security which might cause any unnecessary hassles in case of a court case and that both parties have to purchase the certificates for the digital signature in order to use it instead of the one party courier charge.

Based on Solution, software is widely used to create the digital signature. To create a digital signature, signing on a software like email programmers prepare to create a single hash of electronic data. Then used to encrypt the private key hash. Encrypted hash is a digital signature with other information such as hashing algorithms.

On the basis of Deployment model, major factors driving the market growth include widespread availability of cloud services low cost of installation, other cost benefits (such as renting cyberspace for a definite period leading to the reduction in the cost of ownership), and availability of various types of models.

Based on Application, Digital signature market across banking, insurance, and commerce has evolved. Banking transactions are increasingly moving from face-to-face to digital platforms ATMs, smartphones, tablets, and online banking while this trend has significantly enhanced customer convenience and driven down salary expenses, it has introduced its own costs and risks.

In terms of region, North America is the largest digital signature market with more than 40% revenue contribution to the global market in 2017 and the market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to extensive growth opportunities observed due to flourishing demand of these signatures from legal and financial sector along with adhering of strict cyber regulatory reforms. Growth perspective, BFSI and government are the two potential markets, which are expected to witness significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Key players operated in market are Adobe Systems Inc., Ascertia, Microsoft Corporation, Docusign, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp, Gemalto, Inc., IdenTrust, Inc., and International Business solutions llc, Kofax Limited, Korea SYSTEM’s TECH Inc., Kotrade Inc., Right Signature LLC, Secured Signing Limited, Signix Inc. and Oracle Corporation. Secured Signing Limited, SIGNiX Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/18548

Scope of the Report for Global Digital Signature Market

Global Digital Signature Market, by Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Digital Signature Market, by Deployment model

• On-Premises

• Cloud based

Global Digital Signature Market, by Application

• Government

• Healthcare

• Banking

• Retail

Global Digital Signature Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Digital Signature Market

• Adobe Systems Inc.

• Ascertia

• Microsoft Corporation

• Docusign, Inc.

• Gemalto, Inc.

• IdenTrust, Inc.

• International Business solutions llc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digital Signature Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Signature Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Signature Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Signature Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Signature Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Signature Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Signature Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Signature by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Signature Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Signature Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Signature Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Digital Signature Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-digital-signature-market/18548/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com