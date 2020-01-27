Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Corporate Secretarial Services market size was 810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Corporate Secretarial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Secretarial Services development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Corporate Secretarial Services market, Corporate Secretarial Services assists clients to manage and mitigate risks of corporate non-compliance. Innovative techniques coupled with years of professional experience help ease administrative burdens across functional and geographical boundaries.
Faced with rapidly changing legislation and regulatory requirements, every international business needs to ensure it is in good corporate order, ensuring full compliance through the use of local knowledge and expertise.
Many companies do not have a dedicated company secretary and need professional guidance and support to cope with ever-changing rules, regulations and best practice. This is one of driving force of Corporate Secretarial Services market development.
The key players covered in this study
TMF Group
PwC
Deloitte
Vistra
Mazars Group
KPMG
ECOVIS
MSP Secretaries
Elemental CoSec
Luther Corporate Services
A.1 Business
Rodl & Partner
EnterpriseBizpal
Conpak
BDO International
J&T Bank and Trust
Eversheds Sutherland
Grant Thornton
Equiniti
French Duncan
PKF
Dillon Eustace
RSM International
Company Bureau
Exceed
UHY Hacker Young
DP Information Network
COGENCY GLOBAL
Adams & Adams
Link Market Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Company Formations
Company Law Compliance Services
Corporate Governance Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Listed Companies
Non-listed PLCs
Charity Companies
Academy Schools
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Secretarial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Secretarial Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Secretarial Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
