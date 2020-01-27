Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Corporate Secretarial Services market size was 810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Corporate Secretarial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Secretarial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Corporate Secretarial Services market, Corporate Secretarial Services assists clients to manage and mitigate risks of corporate non-compliance. Innovative techniques coupled with years of professional experience help ease administrative burdens across functional and geographical boundaries.

Faced with rapidly changing legislation and regulatory requirements, every international business needs to ensure it is in good corporate order, ensuring full compliance through the use of local knowledge and expertise.

Many companies do not have a dedicated company secretary and need professional guidance and support to cope with ever-changing rules, regulations and best practice. This is one of driving force of Corporate Secretarial Services market development.

The key players covered in this study

TMF Group

PwC

Deloitte

Vistra

Mazars Group

KPMG

ECOVIS

MSP Secretaries

Elemental CoSec

Luther Corporate Services

A.1 Business

Rodl & Partner

EnterpriseBizpal

Conpak

BDO International

J&T Bank and Trust

Eversheds Sutherland

Grant Thornton

Equiniti

French Duncan

PKF

Dillon Eustace

RSM International

Company Bureau

Exceed

UHY Hacker Young

DP Information Network

COGENCY GLOBAL

Adams & Adams

Link Market Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Company Formations

Company Law Compliance Services

Corporate Governance Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Listed Companies

Non-listed PLCs

Charity Companies

Academy Schools

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Corporate Secretarial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Corporate Secretarial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Secretarial Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Company Formations

1.4.3 Company Law Compliance Services

1.4.4 Corporate Governance Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Listed Companies

1.5.3 Non-listed PLCs

1.5.4 Charity Companies

1.5.5 Academy Schools

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size

2.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Corporate Secretarial Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Corporate Secretarial Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Corporate Secretarial Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 TMF Group

12.1.1 TMF Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.1.4 TMF Group Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 TMF Group Recent Development

12.2 PwC

12.2.1 PwC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.2.4 PwC Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 PwC Recent Development

12.3 Deloitte

12.3.1 Deloitte Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.3.4 Deloitte Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Deloitte Recent Development

12.4 Vistra

12.4.1 Vistra Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.4.4 Vistra Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Vistra Recent Development

12.5 Mazars Group

12.5.1 Mazars Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.5.4 Mazars Group Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Mazars Group Recent Development

12.6 KPMG

12.6.1 KPMG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.6.4 KPMG Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 KPMG Recent Development

12.7 ECOVIS

12.7.1 ECOVIS Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.7.4 ECOVIS Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ECOVIS Recent Development

12.8 MSP Secretaries

12.8.1 MSP Secretaries Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.8.4 MSP Secretaries Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MSP Secretaries Recent Development

12.9 Elemental CoSec

12.9.1 Elemental CoSec Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.9.4 Elemental CoSec Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Elemental CoSec Recent Development

12.10 Luther Corporate Services

12.10.1 Luther Corporate Services Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Corporate Secretarial Services Introduction

12.10.4 Luther Corporate Services Revenue in Corporate Secretarial Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Luther Corporate Services Recent Development

12.11 A.1 Business

12.12 Rodl & Partner

12.13 EnterpriseBizpal

12.14 Conpak

12.15 BDO International

12.16 J&T Bank and Trust

12.17 Eversheds Sutherland

12.18 Grant Thornton

12.19 Equiniti

12.20 French Duncan

12.21 PKF

12.22 Dillon Eustace

12.23 RSM International

12.24 Company Bureau

12.25 Exceed

12.26 UHY Hacker Young

12.27 DP Information Network

12.28 COGENCY GLOBAL

12.29 Adams & Adams

12.30 Link Market Services

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

