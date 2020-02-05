Global Collaborative Robots Market by Industry, Application and Geography 2022

Global Collaborative Robots Market

As a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market, collaborative robots, also known as cobots or co-bots, have been transforming the landscape of many manufacturing industries owing to technological advancements. This emerging market is expect to witness an exponential growth, with annual shipment and sales revenue from hardware, software and services growing at more than XX% annually through 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Collaborative Robots Market by Industry, Application and Geography: Worldwide Analysis and Outlook 2014-2022 examines the global industrial cobot market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of various manufacturing industries (as they are end-users of industrial cobots), this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by application, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover every single year of the 2014-2022 period in terms of annual shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware, software and service spending of industrial co-bots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market outlook, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user or manufacturing industry, the market is broadly segmented into the following segments, with each segment fully studied by unit shipment, sales revenue, and geographic distribution for each year between 2014 and 2022.

Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Machinery Industry

• Metal Industry

• Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

• Food & Beverage

• Others

On basis of application, the market is divided into five sections as shown below, with yearly data about shipment, revenue, and regional breakdown available for each section over 2014-2022.

Material Handling

• Assembly

• Dispensing

• Welding

• Others

Geographically, the global market is segmented into the following five regions with the listed national markets are fully investigated.

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea)

• Europe (Germany)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Mexico)

• RoW (Rest of World including Arica and Middle East)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of cobot systems are available for every single year over 2014-2022. Data regarding annual shipment is also provided at regional level for every year of 2014-2022. APAC region leads the global industrial cobots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for industrial collaborative robots are safety concerns, increasingly strict regulation barriers, and low penetration and acceptance rates of industrial cobots. In addition, adding new functionalities and improving loading capacity & speed while keeping the price points low and the cobot safety will surely be a challenge for collaborative robot developers and manufacturers.

Highlighted by 5 tables and 122 figures, this 208-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Yaskawa Motoman

F&P Personal Robotics

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S

