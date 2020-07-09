Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
“
This report focuses on the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study:
IBM
Ripple
Rubix by Deloitte
Accenture
Distributed Ledger Technologies
Oklink
Nasdaq Linq
Oracle
AWS
Citi Bank
ELayaway
HSBC
Ant Financial
JD Financial
Qihoo 360
Tecent
Baidu
Huawei
Bitspark
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT Solution
FinTech
Bank
Consulting
Exchange and Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Cross-border Payment
Trade Finance
Digital Currency
Identity Management
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points From Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
Chapter Five: Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: China
Chapter Nine: Japan
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
Chapter Eleven: India
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
”