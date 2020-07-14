Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
The Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Sinotrans
CEVA Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
Dachser
Panalpina
GEODIS
Toll Holdings
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Hitachi Transport System
XPO Logistics
GEFCO
Yusen Logistics
Agility
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Biopharmaceutical Distributors
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points From Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
Chapter Five: Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: China
Chapter Nine: Japan
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
Chapter Eleven: India
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
