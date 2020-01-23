Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market | Find the Market Drivers Here !!!!

Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, By Solution (Hadoop-As-A-Service (HDaaS), Data-As-A-Service (DaaS), Data Analytics-As-A-Service ), Deployment Models (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Business, Large Enterprises), End User, Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

The renowned players in global big data and data engineering services market are Amazon Web Services, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP , Microsoft , Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata. , Datameer, Inc. , Birst, Inc., Guardian Glass, LLC., Opera Solutions, LLC., Sisense Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Mirantis, Inc., Tele-Media Solutions, Kleiner Perkins, NORTHGATE, Wipro Limited, Red Hat, Inc., and many more.

Market Analysis: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

The Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

The big data is a term that described the large volume of data where data can be both structured and unstructured, which are mounted for information. The big data revolves around the 3Vs: the volume of data, wide variety of data types and the velocity where the data has been processed. This large volume of data generate from myriad different sources, mainly from business sales records or real time sensor from IoT (Internet of Things). All the data are preprocessed by using software tools. In big data, the data engineers totally emphasis on applications and harvesting of data. They are experts in programming, database design, interface and sensor configuration. Nowadays, data engineering enters into the autonomous vehicle design and configure in servos and actual control mechanism in self driving cars. The big data and data engineering services are mostly applicable in GPS for information, cameras and motion devices.

In 2017, Oracle launched the first digital data offering for channel marketers, which empowers the indirect sellers, value-added resellers and distributors.

In 2017, Cloudera launched the SDX a shared data experience for data enterprises, which centralized the consistent framework, security and governance.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for commercial organization.

Rising demand in deployment in small-/medium-scale businesses.

Rising demand for customer relation management, enterprise resource planning, E-commerce and supply chain.

Difficulty in server downtime from data service provider.

Growing demands in banks and financial institutions.

Market Segmentation: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

The market is segmented based on solution, deployment models, organization size and end user industry and geographical segments.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), Data Analytics-as-a-Service.

Based on deployment models, the market is segmented into Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into Small and medium-sized business, Large enterprises.

Based on end user industry, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, government, others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

The global big data and data engineering services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of big data and data engineering services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2013, Dell Inc. launched the nest generation storage and networking solutions which, increased the modernized networks and redefining data center economics..

Research Methodology: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

