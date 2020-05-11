Global Automotive Crankshaft Market : Industry analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Automotive Crankshaft Market has valued US$ 2.81 Bn and is foreseen to reach US$ 3.84 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.99 %.

Automotive crankshafts are considered to be the heart of automobiles. The growth of the automotive sector in emerging countries, increasing demand for performance engine, rising instances of cybercrime are factors driving the growth of global automotive crankshaft market. The high cost of billet crankshaft and High R&D expenditure hinders the market growth. Demand for managed security services and Complexity of network infrastructure poses a challenge for global automotive crankshaft market.

As the demand for passenger vehicles is rising, the demand for crankshaft manufacturers is also set to increase across the globe. Preference of the consumers is expected to shift from standard road cars to high-end performance cars, with the increase in disposable income. Increase in the demand for passenger vehicles in the developing nations such as India, China and Japan among others has augmented the growth of passenger vehicle segment in the globe.

Europe dominated the global automotive crankshaft market followed by North America, Asia Pacific. Automotive crankshaft market is expected to gain a major share in the Asia Pacific region by the end of the forecast period. High disposable income has lifted up the purchasing power of the consumer in Asia Pacific regions, which has provoked the demand for automobiles and eventually, the demand for the automotive crankshaft.

Arrow Precision, Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler, Rheinmetall, NSI Crankshaft, Sandvik, TIANRUN CRANKSHAFT, ThyssenKrupp, Bharat Forge, Crower Cams & Equipment, Farndon Engineering, Bhatar Forge Ltd, Amtek Auto Ltd, ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft Company LLC, NSI Crankshaft, Bryant Racing Inc, Arrow Precision, Maschinenfabrik ALFING KESSLER GmbH, Cigueñales Sanz SL, Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd and NSI Crankshaft are major players of global Automotive crankshafts market.

Scope of the Global Automotive Crankshafts Market

Global Automotive Crankshafts Market, By Vehicle

• Heavy commercial vehicles

• Light commercial vehicles

• Luxury vehicles

• Passenger vehicles

• Sports Utility Vehicles

• Multi Utility Vehicles

• Others

Global Automotive Crankshafts Market, by Crankshaft

• Flat Plane

• Cross Plane

Global Automotive Crankshafts Market, by Material Type

• Cast Iron

• Forged Steel

• Others

Global Automotive Crankshafts Market, by Region

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key analyzed in Global Automotive Crankshafts Market

• Arrow Precision

• Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler

• Rheinmetall

• NSI Crankshaft

• Sandvik

• TIANRUN CRANKSHAFT

• Crower Cams & Equipment

• Farndon Engineering

• Bhatar Forge Ltd

• Amtek Auto Ltd

• ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft Company LLC

• Bryant Racing Inc, Arrow Precision

• Maschinenfabrik ALFING KESSLER GmbH

• Cigueñales Sanz SL

• Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Crankshafts Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Crankshafts Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Crankshafts Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Crankshafts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Crankshafts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Crankshafts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Crankshafts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Crankshafts by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Crankshafts Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Crankshafts Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Crankshafts Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

