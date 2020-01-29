Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Risks and Driving Factors to 2025

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.

The global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

NEC

Morpho

3M Cogent

Suprema

Dermalog

HID Global

Fujitsu

Crossmatch

M2sys

Afix Technologies

Papillon Systems

East Shore

PU HIGH-TECH

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Criminal

Civil

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Industry

Figure Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)

Table Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Single Modal AFIS

Table Major Company List of Single Modal AFIS

3.1.2 Multi Modal AFIS

Table Major Company List of Multi Modal AFIS

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

