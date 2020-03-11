Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Growth, Business Strategies, Latest Trends And 2022 Forecast
The Business Research Company’s Anti-Infective Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The anti-infective drugs market consists of sales of branded and generic anti-infective drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture branded or generic anti-infective drugs to treat microbial infections. The anti-infective drugs industry includes establishments that manufacture antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, anti-viral drugs to treat viral infections, anti-fungal drugs to treat fungal infections, anti-helminthic drugs to kill internal parasites, and antiprotozoal agents to treat protozoan infections.
Major players in the market are Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson
The anti- infective drugs market is segmented by type of product.
By Product Type– The anti-infective drugs market can be segmented by product type into
a) Antibiotics
b) Antivirals
c) Antifungals
d) Others (Anthelminthic, Antiprotozoal)
Antivirals had the highest growth rate of nearly 7.4% during the historic period. The fastest market growth can be attributed to rapid increase in the access to antiviral treatment of sexually transmitted diseases such as Hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS.
Sub-Segmentation The antibiotics market can be sub-segmented by product type into
a) ß-Lactams
b) Quinolones
c) Macrolides
d) Aminoglycosides
e) Others
The antivirals market can be sub-segmented by therapeutic type into
a) HIV AIDS Therapeutics
b) Hepatitis Therapeutics
c) Herpes Therapeutics
d) Influenza Therapeutics
The antifungals market can be sub-segmented by product type into
a) Azoles
b) Others
North America was the largest market for anti-infective drugs, accounting for a 47.7% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market.
