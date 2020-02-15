Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market: Top Key players Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Reutech Radar Systems, Rockwell Collins.

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $34.16 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market is due to increased passenger air travel driven by need for faster transportation supported by globalization.

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market consists of sales of support and auxiliary equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce support and auxiliary equipment including equipment such as radar, air traffic control towers, satellites and other auxiliary equipment).

Major players in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Reutech Radar Systems, Rockwell Collins.

The global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market is segmented into commercial radars, satellites.

By Geography – The global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market accounts largest share in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market.

